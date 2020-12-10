UPPL chief Pramod Boro escapes BPF ‘ambush’

Phase II of BTC polls today, 104 candidates in fray

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 9: An otherwise peaceful Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election turned violent on Wednesday when unidentified miscreants attacked the convoy of United People’s Party Liberation (UPPL) chief Pramod Boro along with party candidate from Baukhungri constituency Pratibha Brahma at Nayekgaon in Kokrajhar district on the eve of second phase of polls, scheduled for Thursday.

Both Boro and Brahma escaped unhurt in the attack. However, five vehicles were damaged extensively in the incident.

Members of UPPL suspected the hands of activists of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) behind the incident.

Along with Boro’s car, five other vehicles of the convoy have also been damaged in the attack.

“I was returning home from Bongaigaon. They know my convoy and threw stones which broke the window shield,” Boro told reporters hours after the incident.

“It was an ambush planned by BPF members,” Boro said.

He demanded arrest of the culprits involved in the incident and punish them according to the provision of law.

“I also demand the government for deployment of additional forces companies of security forces on the day of voting,” he said.

He also threatened to go for hunger strike if culprits are not arrested within 24 hours.

Condemning the attack, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) president Dipen Boro demanded the government to intensify security measures to maintain law-and-order in the BTR.

Additional director general of police (law and order) GP Singh rushed to the spot immediately to take the stock of the situation.

“Police will investigate the case and arrest the culprits,” Singh told reporters here.

“Nobody will be spared,” he added.

However, BPF denied its involvement in the attack and claimed that no party member was involved with the attack.

While condemning the attack, Senior BPF leaders Doneswar Goyary and Rajib Brahma described it as unfortunate ahead of the second phase elections.

The BPF urged the state administration to take stern action against the perpetrators.

“BPF is a peace loving party, so it cannot do such unwanted act,” BPF leaders said.

In the second phase of polling, 14,22,028 voters will decide the fate of 104 candidates by exercising their franchise across 1,055 polling stations in 19 constituencies of Kokrajhar and Chirang districts.

The first phase of the BTC elections was held in 21 constituencies of Udalguri and Baksa district on December 7.

70 candidates are in fray in 12 seats in Kokrajhar district, while 61 candidates are in the fray from seven constituencies of Chirang district.

The polling and presiding officers started to move to their respective booths since Wednesday morning. On the other hand, the elections will be conducted maintaining full Covid-19 protocols.

Elaborate security arrangements have also been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections.

An additional 100 companies of security forces have been deployed in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts to conduct a free and fair polls.

The voting will take place from 7.30 am till 4.30 pm on Thursday. The polls this time look interesting with the entry of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) throwing a strong fight to Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

BPF is majorly facing a huge challenge particularly from the UPPL headed by Pramod Boro backed by the influential All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), which is making a spirited bid to oust the BPF, while BJP has also put all its might to oust BPF banking on the anti-incumbency wave.

Other players such as the Congress-AIUDF are on the other hand trying hard to revive itself through the polls for next year’s assembly election.

The Independent candidates backed by Naba Sarania led Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) are also trying to get a toehold in the Kokrajhar district.

The election to the 40-member BTC was scheduled on April 4, but it was postponed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Subsequently, Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi assumed administration of the council on the expiry of its five-year term on April 27.