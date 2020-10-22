UPPL confident of winning of 33 seats in BTR election

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 22: United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) exuded confidence of winning 33 seats out of the 40-member house in the ensuing BTR elections. It went on to claim that UPPL will be forming the next BTR administration thereby paving way for good governance and Parivartan in the region.

Cementing this vision, over 100 new members from different parties and organisations officially joined the UPPL party at a party meeting held at Joypur Namapara in Kokrajhar town on Wednesday.

On Thursday, UPPL members carried out a cleanliness drive and padayatra at Alurbhui village under Baukhungri constituency in Kokrajhar district as part of its campaign. The drive was flagged off by vice president of UPPL party and Baukhungri constituency candidate Pratibha Brahma where over hundreds of supporters and well-wishers participated.

Later, while interacting with the media persons, Brahma claimed that UPPL will be getting the last laugh in BTR and form the next government. She added that the common masses are coming forward to support UPPL for they believe in Parivartan and trust UPPL for the same.

On the other hand, she alleged the BPF of indulging in massive corruption and anomalies during their 17-year rule in BTC administration and maintained that the people had been deprived of development and welfare aspects due to BPF’s selfish and insincere policies. Brahma promised that UPPL would be working for massive development especially for women and youth welfare if voted to power.