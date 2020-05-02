UPPL demands investigation into alleged Rs 1000 crore scam in BTC

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 2: The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) accused the Bodoland Peoples’ Front of perpetrating Rs 1000 crore corruption in BTC during their regime and demanded the Governor of Assam for initiating an investigation for the same.

While interacting with reporters on Saturday, UPPL CWC member and RTI activist, Prithviraj Narayan Dev Mech informed that that there are reports of Rs 1000 crore anomalies in the BTC administration in various departments including Panchayat & Rural development (P&RD) and Welfare for plain tribes and backward classes (WPT & BC) department which have been revealed in a RTI clarification report.

He further informed that the anomalies occurred during 2012-2019 and that several leaders and contractors were involved in it. Mech also added that BPF leaders and contractors are scared of the fact that their perpetrated corruption will be come to light during the Governor’s Rule and hence BPF leaders are seen opposing the same. Mech also claimed that the INR1000 crore scam in the council is just the tip of an iceberg.

Mech, while highlighting the details and authentication of the anomalies reported in the RTI report, mentioned the name, details and address of the contractors, supplier enterprises with whom former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary and former BTC executive members Doneswar Goyary and Rajib Brahma had perpetrated the said scam.

Notably, Mech had filed an RTI with the concerned department seeking reports over the alleged corruption and anomalies in the departments and accordingly received the RTI report. He maintained that legal action will be initiated against the corrupted BPF political leaders, corrupted officers and corrupted contractors of BTC who are involved in the scam very soon.

Mech demanded strict and fair investigation into alleged scam and also investigations in several other departments in the council. Notably, Governor’s Rule was imposed in Bodoland Territorial Council region from April 27 following expiry of BPF ruled BTC administration’s tenure.