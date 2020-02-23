UPPL demands probe into graft cases in BTC

HT Bureau

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 22: United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on Saturday demanded a detailed probe into the utilisation of fund released to Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) during the last 15 years.

“There have been rampant corruptions and misappropriation of fund released by the Centre and the state government to the BTC since 2005. We demand a detailed probe into it,” UPPL president and former Rajya sabha member UG Brahma told reporters at Bijni on Saturday.

“The BTC administration has failed to deliver the goods to the Bodo people living in BTAD during its 15-year-long regime. It has failed to turn the hopes and aspirations of the people into reality,” Brahma said.

Brahma claimed that the third Bodo peace Accord will pave the way for integration of all communities living in the BTR.

He also appealed to all insurgent groups operating in the area to lay down arms and come to the negotiating table for a lasting solution to their issues.

Newly-elected UPPL working president Pramod Boro strongly criticised the BPF leaders for rampant corruption in the BTC and said the people were fed up with the BTC administration for its failure on all fronts.

Claiming that the Bodo peace Accord is a big achievement, the former ABSU chief said that the accord would be implemented in letter and spirit.

“We are looking for directing Central fund to the BTR without state government’s intervention,” Boro said.

On the upcoming elections, Boro said that BTC elections must be conducted in a free and fair manner in the region.

The state government must ensure strong security measures during the BTC elections for successful conduct of the exercise, he said.

The 4th annual conference of the party concluded on Saturday.

Over 500 several leaders, members from different party, organisations including former leader of Garo students union Phentom Sangma have joined the UPPL party.

In the meeting, former ABSU president Pramod Boro was appointed as working president in the party.

The party has decided to The UPPL party has decided to convene a central working committee meeting on 25th February at Mushalpur in Baksa district where party is scheduling to constitute election steering committee for the upcoming council elections.

A three-member committee was also constituted for preparing the election manifesto of the party with BTC MCLA Rwn Gwra Narzary as chairman, Pratibha Brahma and Raju Narzary as members. The party has decided to contest in all 40 seats of the BTC with their own candidates.

Among others, NDFB-P general secretary S Sanjarang, chief convener of PJACBM Rakesh Boro was prominent attendees in this event.