UPPL launches ‘join the change BTR’ campaign

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 10: The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) launched its social media campaign ‘join the change BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region)’ ahead of the general elections of BTC on Monday.

UPPL president and former president of All Bodo Students Union, Pramod Boro on Monday launched the campaign in support of the party.

The social media campaign emphasizes to make changes on various aspects among the citizens in the BTR region which include good governance, equal rights and distribution, social justice, development and social integration through various initiatives in days to come among all sections of the people. Boro while launching the campaign said that people in BTC region have been deprived of their due rights and development due to insincere attitude during the 17 year of BPF reign.

He added that BPF miserably failed to extend a healthy administration in the council and never thought of welfare for the common masses. He further accused the BPF of abetting huge corruption and anomalies in the council during its rule.

“BPF leaders and some of their closed aides are allegedly indulged in massive corruption and anomalies of public development funds which were meant for public welfare in the council region,” Boro said.

On the other hand, Boro asserted that UPPL will dedicate deeply to bring people’s welfare by taking bold initiatives with equal distribution of rights and development if voted to power in BTC elections. He urged the common masses to extend support and vote in favour of UPPL party in ensuing BTC council for paving the way for good governance.

Boro also informed that the UPPL party has so far registered 14 lakh members across the council in last five years. He added that UPPL has been carrying out membership drives across the region which recorded massive membership registration form all corners in the council. He exuded confidence that UPPL will win majority seats to form the next BTC council assembly.