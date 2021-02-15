UPPL likely to contest in 26 assembly seats: Pramod Boro

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 15: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro on Monday said that the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) is likely to contest in 26 assembly constituencies in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

There are 12 assembly constituencies spreading across four districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Boro, who is also the president of UPPL, said they have already pulled up their socks in order to contest the upcoming polls even as the BPF has always been a challenge for them.

“UPPL is in a position to field candidates in 26 constituencies in the state, though it is up to the party’s executive committee to take the final decision,” Boro said.

“UPPL is in the process of launching an election campaign and we are reviewing whether we could contest with BJP or alone. During the BTC elections, there was no formal alliance with the BJP. We only had an understanding with the BJP. We are still in discussion as to how to officially form an alliance,” Boro also said.

Boro also stated that for overall development of BTR, the UPPL-BJP-GSP government in BTC has undertaken new schemes in the field of education and agriculture with priority given to the younger generation.

Boro ceremonially distributed appointment letters of 12 non-gazette staff of Kokrajhar Music and Fine Arts College at the college complex on Monday.

Altogether 39 officials including principal, vice principal have been appointed in the college after Music and Fine Arts College has been provincialised and named after noted sculptor Dr Sobha Brahma.

Boro announced Rs 50 lakh financial assistance to the college during 2021-22 fiscal for infrastructure development.

The College would be upgraded to Cultural University in coming days.

Earlier, Boro also inaugurated newly-constructed Karigaon Model Hospital. The 30-bed model hospital was constructed under National Health Mission (NHM) at an estimated cost of Rs. 6 crore.