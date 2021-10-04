UPPL names candidates for by-polls

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 3: United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) party on Sunday announced candidate’s names for the upcoming assembly by-polls scheduled to be held on October 30 for Gossaigaon and Tamulpur LACs in Bodoland Territorial Areas districts.

The party announced the names of Jiron Basumatary for No.28 Gossaigaon LAC and Jolen Daimary for No.58 Tamulpur LAC.

Basumatary was former ABSU general secretary and ex BTC MCLA and Daimary was an active social activist and former ABSU leader of Baksa district.

Notably, the Gossaigaon LAC was necessitated by-polls following the death of sitting MLA Majendra Narzary and Tamulpur LAC was necessitated by-polls following the death of sitting MLA Lehoram Boro.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday held at UPPL party office in Kokrajhar, UPPL working president Rwngwra Narzary announced the names of the candidates for the upcoming assembly by-polls for Gossaigaon and Tamulpur constituencies.

Narzary has expressed his hope that UPPL party candidates would be winning the assembly by-polls with majority support in both the LACs.

He said that UPPL party’s candidates are getting support from the NDA alliance parties as BJP party has fully extended support to the UPPL party candidates in the upcoming by-polls.

He informed that the UPPL party on Sunday announced the names of the party candidate’s names after a final discussion with NDA alliance parties that took place on Saturday evening

He said that the UPPL party candidates would be winning the by-polls as UPPL’s led alliance government in Bodoland Territorial Region administration as they have been working towards the welfare and uplift of the common masses across the region.

Narzary said that BJP led NDA alliance parties are fully prepared for the by-polls and winning all contesting constituencies in the state.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.