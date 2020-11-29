UPPL releases BTC election manifesto

Good governance, scribes’ welfare fund among major highlights

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 28: President of United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) Pramod Boro released the party’s election manifesto at its party office on Saturday here for upcoming BTC elections. Several highlights of the manifesto include implementation of all clauses of BTR accord, good governance for equal distribution and opportunities among all sections of the communities.

Financial grants to self-help groups in the council, peace and integration among society, employment generations are also some other points mentioned in the manifesto.

Releasing the election manifesto, Boro said, “Formulation of Bodoland land policy would be setting up BTC region to ensure people’s welfare as well establishment of corruption free society,” Boro said.

He said that UPPL will create development boards for religious Minority, Adivashis, Barman communities etc. He said that Bodoland Knowledge Commission would be formed in BTC region to bring healthy educational environment as well integrated region.

“Around 10,000 job employment annually, one toilet one family under Bodoland Swachch Yajana to be created in BTR,” he said.

He has stressing of women empowerment in BTR with deep importance for massive welfare and development of the women community. The UPPL chief said that his party is contesting in 40 constituencies in the scheduled BTC council elections to be held on December 7 and 10 in two phases.

He said that his party is winning absolute majority to form the council for Parivartan and massive development. He said that UPPL party will initiate strong step for welfare and development aspects for the working with creating journalists welfare fund in days to come.

“Creation of Journalist welfare fund for working journalists of BTR area and 10 crores to be initiated from BTC administration for the working journalists,” Boro said.

He said 100 community colleges to be set up in four districts of the BTR area in coming days, he said adding that UPPL party has been taking strong steps for the welfare and development of all sections in days to come. He has affirmed that UPPL is committed to work for the welfare and development services in the areas.

“Corruption and anomalies must be stopped at any cost in the region,” he said adding that UPPL government will take oath within December 15 next after winning majority seats.

“No alliance is taking place with BJP in the BTC council elections,” Boro said. He has alleged that BPF has indulged massive corruption and anomalies in BTC region. He has demanded investigation into huge corruption and anomalies in BTC council elections which were perpetrated during the BPF ruled BTC administration.

“UPPL is for Parivartan and development for all round development of the communities”, Boro said adding that Hagrama Mohilary led BPF party has no any agenda for the welfare of the common citizens.

He has urged the state government to take bold initiative for strict investigation into murder case of former president of ABMSU Lafikul Islam Ahmed and punished the involved culprits. He said that peoples are wanting Parivartan and integration among the society in the region with peaceful environment.

On the other hand, a grand bike rally was carried out at Salakati constituency on Saturday in Kokrajhar district in support of UPPL party candidates to woo the common voters ahead the BTC council elections.

UPPL chief Pramod Boro flagged off the rally at Salakati ME school ground and traversed to Kalipukhuri, Haltugaon, Tinali, Simbargaon, Banargaon, Fakiragram, Baukhungri, Dotma in Kokrajhar district.

Several thousand bikers from different constituencies under Kokrajhar participated that showcase a good strength of the UPPL party’s wave ahead the council elections.

UPPL candidates Pratibha Brahma (Baukhungri constituency), Lazu Mushahary (Salakati), Rabiram Brahma (Banargaon constituency) also participated in the rally. UPPL candidate for Salakati Mushahary said that he is getting massive support from all sections of the society to win the council election.

“This time peoples are voting in favour of UPPL party for Parivartan and development which is the need of the situation in the region”, Mushahary added.