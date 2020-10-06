UPRF army chief shot dead, arms seized

HT Bureau

DIPHU/ BOKAJAN, Oct 6: Martin Guite, the self- styled ‘army chief’ of United People’s Revolutionary Front (UPRF), was shot dead in a night-long encounter in the foothills of Singhasan in Karbi Anglong district on Monday night.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by Manja Police Station officer-in-charge Jitumani Deka launched a search operation in the forests of Singhasan Hill on Monday night, Karbi Anglong additional superintendent of police (ASP) Adranil Baruah said here on Tuesday.

“Late last evening, Martin Guite, SS chairman of UPRF, an insurgent group active in Karbi Anglong, was wounded and later declared dead in exchange of fire with team of @assampolice in Manja PS area of Karbi Anglong,” additional director general of police (law and order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh tweeted confirming the development.

“The operation was launched on the basis of information provided by sources that a group of UPRF militant might come. Several police parties fan out and set up an ambush in Jorlen area under Manja police station. During the ambush, we came to know that there’s a movement of UPRF cadres,” the additional SP said.

“The exchange of fire took place for a long time in the night. In the morning when we searched the area, we found a body. Later it was identified as that of C-in-C Martin,” he said.

“Some weapons and documents were found with him. The number of cadres cannot be ascertained but by the intensity of firing one can surmise that there were 5 to 6 of them. The group have sophisticated arms. Martin himself does not carry heavy weapons as we know, he carries only a pistol, but his bodyguards used to be heavily armed,” Baruah said.

The police team also seized a 7.65 mm pistol and four cartridges from the spot, the ASP said.

A search operation is underway to nab more militants of the outfit, he added.

The UPRF is made up of Kukis in Karbi Anglong and at the most they have 20 cadres.

The slain Martin Guite (33) alias Martin Kuki alias Sehkhogin Guite was a resident of Thadoveng, Bagmari under Diphu police station.

The incident came in the backdrop of a recent viral video in which the UPRF chief along with six other cadres were seen marching freely in the Tokolangso area of Balipathar back in August 22. The militants were armed with sophisticated assault rifles and the video was shot by a group of tourists who went to view the scenic Tokolangso falls which has recently gained popularity and became a major tourist spot in Karbi Anglong.

Notably, Martin Guite had expressed his willingness for negotiation with the government after a series of sustained counter insurgency operation carried out against the outfit in 2016. Guite also wrote a letter to chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal requesting him to stop operation against his organisation back in 2017. The letter also uttered his readiness for joining the peace talks and finding the solution through talks.