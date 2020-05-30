Upward bound COVID graph touches 1185 in state

Situation to stabilize by June 10, hopes Himanta

GUWAHATI, May 30: With 161 fresh cases, the state’s COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1185 on Saturday even as the state government claimed that the situation will become stable by June 10.

The state has registered a total of 1024 positive patients till Friday midnight.

“Alert ~ 85 new cases of #COVID19+ 26 Kokrajhar & Chirang, 20 Hailakandi, 13 Kamrup, 13 Dibrigarh, 9 Jorhat, 2 Golaghat, 2 Cachar,” Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted at 9.10 pm on Saturday.

“The number of incoming people is coming down. I hope we will get a stable condition within June 10,” Sarma told reporters at Jorhat.

“There is no alternative except the awareness of the people. So I request everyone to remain alert and inform the government if anyone skips quarantine,” Sarma said.

Of fresh 43 cases reported till 2.40 pm on Saturday, 5 are from Dhubri, 5 from Golaghat, 3 from Barpeta, 1 from Bongaigaon while 29 cases have been reported from various labs.

33 new cases have been reported around 11.59 pm on Friday, 11 are from Golaghat, 11 from Biswanath Chariali, 9 from Udalguri and 2 have been from Darrang.

Meanwhile, 38 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after their swab samples were tested negative on Saturday.

“Glad to share that Keycap digit 38 more patients have been discharged today after they tested negative for #COVID19 twice. Rightwards arrow SMCH 14; MMCH 11; FAAMC 8; JMCH 3; GMCH 2,” Sarma tweeted.

With this, total patients discharged from various hospitals in the state has gone up to 163.

With two patients tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the number of positive patients has gone to four in the fresh positive cases, two have been reported from Darrang district.

Nijamuddin and Amirul tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Nine more tested positive in BTAD districts taking the number of positive patients to 35 in the four districts under the BTC.

The fresh positive cases detected in Udalguri district have been identified as: Amarjyoti Boro (29), Anand Kower (21), Dinesh Basumatary (25), Swmdwn Boro (20), Gobinda Boro (21), Dhanjit Rabha (37), Zijikel Tanti (25) Anjulesh Orang (20) and Govinda Halowa (25).

Hailakandi district registered a spike in COVID-19 positive cases with 20 new cases detected on Saturday.

Health authorities said the 20 persons whose swab samples tested positive have been under institutional and home quarantine.

Of the total 20 persons, four are in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, eight in ALC College, three in Polytechnic, one in Royal Guest House and four under home quarantine.

The persons infected are Hafizul Rahman Laskar (23) with travel history not known, Taksim Barbhuiya (20) from Mumbai, Abul Hussain Laskar(33) from Mumbai, Ajar Hussain(24) travel history not known, Romesh Singha(30) from Pune, Sabir Hussain Barbhuiya(23) from Delhi, Johirul Islam Laskar(22) from Mumbai, Ronjit Gha(22) from Delhi, Badrul Islam(22) travel history not known, Azar Hussain Mazumder(28) from Mumbai, Hassan Ahmed Barbhuiya(22) from Mumbai, Monita Singha(28) from Pune, Mazur Hussain Laskar(21) travel history not known, Jakir Hussain Barbhuiya(28) from Mumbai, Jahanara Begum(18) from Pune, Jabur Hussain Mazumder(31) from Mumbai, Sunali Malakar(19) from Pune, Bibhas Das(19) from Pune, Saidul Islam(22) travel history not known and Saharuk Bahar Laskar(24) with travel history from Pune.