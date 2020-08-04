Upward trend of corona death in Assam on, toll 109

Situation likely to come under control by Aug 15: Himanta ** COVID-hit security personnel to donate plasma

GUWAHATI, Aug 3: Four more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to their infection on Monday taking the death toll in the pandemic to 109, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here.

The slain patients have been identified as: Subrata Patra (45) from Kamrup Metro, Haren Mahanta (65) from Sivasagar, Sukendra Kumar Tanti (53) from Tinsukia and Madan Dutta (80) from Dibrugarh.

“Always painful to lose your own. Sad at 4 lives lost today due to #COVID19 – Late Subrata Patra (45, Kamrup M); Late Haren Mahanta (65, Sivasagar); Late Sukendra Kumar Tanti (53, Tinsukia); Late Madan Dutta (80, Dibrugarh).My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” Sarma said in a tweet.

Another patient Lokeswar Bora (69) of Bamgaon, Biswanath Chariali died of COVID-19 on Monday. He succumbed to COVID-19 infection on his way to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH), but there is no official confirmation.

The state has recorded a total of 2,371 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Monday taking the total number of positive cases to 45,275. The positivity rate of the state is now 5.65%.

Of fresh cases, 414 were reported from Kamrup (M), 282 from Dibrugarh, 251 from Nagaon and 192 cases were reported from Kamrup (R) district.

The state has now 12,779 active positive cases after discharge of 32,384 patients from various hospitals.

Meanwhile, the health minister claimed that the COVID-19 situation in the state is likely to come under control by August 15 as the positivity rate is dipping in the state.

“Positivity rate in Assam is now below 5 per cent. In Guwahati it is in between 2.5-3 per cent,” Sarma said.

Around 35,000-40,000 tests have been conducted in the state on Monday. In Guwahati alone, around 5,000 tests have been conducted.

“Tomorrow we are going to conduct 50 thousand tests in Assam. The number will rise according to the number of tests. If we can remain careful for next 10-15 days in Guwahati, certainly the cases in the city will decrease,” he said.

On the other hand, the personnel from Indian Army and paramilitary forces who have recovered from COVID-19 are going to join the plasma movement launched by the state health department.

The health minister held a meeting in Guwahati with Lt. Gen S Dayal, GOC 4 Corps, Assam director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna and senior officials of the paramilitary forces- CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB here on Monday.

“The objective of the meeting was to encourage the officials and jawans in plasma donation who were infected with COVID-19 and were symptomatic. The officials of all the forces have assured the Assam government that 100 per cent of their symptomatic patients will donate plasma,” Sarma said after the meeting.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,701 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Assam Police till August 2, stated GP Singh, additional director general of police (ADGP) for law and order in a tweet.

Singh mentioned that so far 1202 police personnel have recovered from the infection and 349 have rejoined duty.

“August 2nd 2020 – @assampolice 1701 personnel have tested positive till date out of whom 1202 have recovered, of whom, 349 have rejoined duty. Unfortunately, we’ve lost four colleagues till date,” he tweeted.

5 fresh cases in KA

5 more fresh cases have been reported from Karbi Anglong on Monday. The total infected in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong is 405, 238 recovered, 163 active positive cases and 4 deaths.

35 patients who have tested positive earlier have been admitted in hospitals on Monday. Of them, 18 are symptomatic they are admitted in COVID-19 Hospital and the rest are taken to Covid Care Centre (CCC) at Taralangso.

4 patients have been brought from Bakalia, 6 from Diphu, 5 from Rongkut, Dokmoka and 3 from Dhansiri to COVID-19 Hospital. 2 asymptomatic patients were brought from Langsoli-et, 12 from Dolamara and 1 each from Parokhuwa, Samelangso and Dokmoka to CCC, Taralangso.

Five asymptomatic patients who have tested negative at CCC, Taralangso are discharged on Monday.

Spike in COVID-19 cases in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh has seen a rapid jump of COVID-19 cases and more than 2,000 positive cases were reported till Monday.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh district administration has carried out rapid antigen test to detect the positive cases in the district.

The drive was started from July 28 to detect coronavirus and from Monday the second drive was started. The rapid antigen test has been carried out to detect COVID-19 positive case in quick manner.

More than 30 screening and counselling centres were set up in Dibrugarh to conduct rapid antigen test.

However, after rapid antigen test many COVID-19 cases were reported from the district.

Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) principal Dr Hiranya Kumar Goswami has tested positive for coronavirus infection on Saturday. The AMCH principal is under home quarantine. Many doctors and nurses at AMCH are detected COVID-19 positive.

First COVID-19 death in Biswanath

One Lokeswar Bora (69) of Bamgaon, Biswanath Chariali died of COVID-19 on Monday while he was shifted to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) by 108 Mritunjay Services for further treatment.

He was admitted to Biswanath Chariali COVID Hospital after he has tested COVID-19 positive on July 30. When he faced respiratory problems he was immediately referred to TMCH for further treatment on Monday. But he breathed his last on the way. He was a patient of asthma and heart too.

10 police personnel had been tested positive on Sunday night.

97 CRPF jawans test positive for COVID-19

As many as 246 people including 97 jawans of 34 battalion of Nagaon Katimari based CRPF camp tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 2,368.

Of fresh 246 positive cases, 191 were detected through rapid antigen test while 55 cases by RTCTR test.

Sources said that the district medical surveillance teams initiated rapid antigen test drive among around 1218 people – of whom 191 were detected as positive.

Similarly, the surveillance team launched the rapid antigen test drive among 279 CRPF personnel at Nagaon Katimari based CRPF camp where 97 CRPF jawans tested positive for COVID-19.

31 new positive cases in Hailakandi

31 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Hailakandi district on Monday, taking the total tally to 1,037.

Health authorities here disclosed that of the 31 positive cases detected on Monday, 30 cases alone have been detected under the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

A total of 214 cases have been found positive under RAT so far with majority of them without travel history.

Eight persons on being cured have been discharged from hospitals on Monday, taking the total number of persons released to 827.The number of active cases in the district is currently 204.

41 persons are undergoing treatment at SK Roy designated COVID Civil Hospital, 17 at SMC&H, 45 at Algapur Model COVID Hospital, 2 at HPC’s Hospital COVID Care Centre and 97 at Adarsha Vidyalaya COVID Care Centre, one under process and one under home isolation.

Two COVID-19 positive only 37 persons are currently under facility quarantine centres while 6,411 under home quarantine. Of the 15,042 swab samples taken, 13,022 turned out to be negative. Swab results of 317 persons are awaited.