Urkhao Gwra Brahma reviews vaccination drive in Chirang

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 22: In order to monitor and supervise the ongoing vaccination drive in Chirang for people above 18 years of age, the minister for handloom and textile, soil conservation Urkhao Gwra Brahma, as guardian minister of the district on Tuesday visited various covid vaccination centres and reviewed the vaccination drive.

The minister visited BGR employees community hall, Bengtal CHC and Basugaon Town JB School vaccination centres set up for the purpose and interacted with the medical frontline workers, officials of district administration and public.

In an interview with media persons, the minister said that the government has aimed at safeguarding the lives of people by vaccinating all the permitted age group people. He asked all these age group people to take advantage of this drive and get vaccinated at an earliest. He said “Such an exercise would induce confidence among the people as vaccination is the only method tested world over to defeat the Covid-19 and resume normal activities gradually”. He appealed to the public not to give heed to rumours and avail this opportunity of getting vaccinated for the benefit of themselves and for the society.

He lauded the health workers for their untiring efforts for ensuring safety of people during this pandemic situation.

On the same day, the commissioner and secretary to the government of Assam and guardian secretary of Chirang Monalisa Goswami also visited 4 vaccination centres in Bijni civil sub-division and one model vaccination centre in Kajalgaon sadar sub-division to assess the Covid-19 vaccination process in the district.