US Consulate General calls on Governor

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 21: Consulate General of USA to Kolkata Melinda Pavek called on Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi in Raj Bhavan on Thursday and discussed with him on a gamut of issues ranging from economy to enhanced relations between USA and Assam.

Prof. Mukhi while drawing attention of the Consulate General to the rich cultural and historical heritage of the state, informed the envoy about the sequel of development initiatives undertaken by the government to ensure social security of the people and increasing the confidence of the investors.

The Governor discussed the H1B VISAs and sought the Envoy’s help in revisiting the visa guidelines. He also said that existing VISA guidelines are old and as a result more Indians are moving to Canada. Therefore, he sought her help in revising the guidelines to help and encourage Indian professionals and students to keep USA as their destination. The Consulate General assured that she would take up the matter with higher authority.

The Governor also requested the Consulate General to open a Consulate General’s Office for North East India at Guwahati and also requested her to establish a United States Information Service (USIS) Library at Guwahati. Necessary onward help will be rendered from Government of Assam.

The Consul General was accompanied by consul for Political and Economic Affairs Sonia Laul, vice consul Clinton Walls, Political Affairs specialist from US Consulate General, Kolkata, Tinku Roy.

