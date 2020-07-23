‘Use Karbi hills as natural island for Kaziranga wildlife’

Working in full spirit to protect wildlife in Kaziranga: Suklabaidya

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 22: The state forest department is working in full spirit to protect the wildlife in Kaziranga National Park during the second wave of floods, forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya said here on Wednesday.

“In order to protect the wildlife in the park during floods, we have tried to put together rescue teams and boats well in advance. In addition to existing highlands, 33 new highlands have been constructed for the animals to take shelter during this crucial time of flood,” Suklabaidya said addressing a webinar organised by Press Information Bureau, Guwahati here on Wednesday.

“Every year Kaziranga National Park faces flood and this year it is the third phase of flood in Assam that is hitting the National Park. The forest department is facing double whammy of protecting the animals in Kaziranga every year, one from poachers and other natural calamities. The forest department is giving all efforts to protect the animals from all adversaries. This year 1 case of poaching has been reported so far,” the minister informed.

Referring to the concerted efforts of the forest department using advanced equipment, the minister said that the department is getting full support from the Central government. He expressed his gratitude towards Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar for providing full support and having concern about the flood situation of Kaziranga.

In his welcome address, L.R Vishwanath, head of North East Zone, ministry of information and broadcasting said that Kaziranga holds a special attraction to the world for its flora and fauna. But the National Park is also prone to the risk of heavy rains and flood every year. He said that PIB has unique role in bringing people together and informing and making them aware about all current issues. With this motive PIB is holding this webinar on the present situation of Kaziranga, he said.

Vishwanath expressed his gratitude towards the Suklabaidya for taking out time to participate in the webinar.

Ramesh Gogoi, DFO, Kaziranga National Park gave an overview of the flood in Kaziranga. He highlighted the various measures taken by the forest department to rescue the animals in the National Park. He informed that the forest department is getting adequate support not only from the government but also from many national and international NGOs and local people.’

Saying that walling wildlife crime as the cause of concern, editor of NDTV, Himanshu Shekhar, suggested that states should have institutional mechanism to address the challenges that the wildlife is facing.

Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, CEO, Aaranyak, spoke about the importance of Karbi Anglong for Kaziranga National Park during flood as natural island. He said emphasis on the conservation of Kaziranga facing hills of Karbi Anglong is equally important as during the flood, animals from the park migrates to the foothills of Karbi Anglong. He requested the government to control any developmental activities at Karbi anglong foothills nearby Kaziranga.

Uttam Saikia, wildlife warden spoke on community awareness on wildlife rescue. He spoke about the awareness programmes in the nearby villages which are conducted on regular basis for saving and rescuing the animals.

Dr. Rathin Barman, joint director, Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) spoke on wildlife rescue situation due to flood in Kaziranga and said that support they are getting from the community in rescue operation is enormous.

Referring to other parts of the country where crowd management pose the biggest problem in any rescue activity, Dr Barman said that the situation in KNPTR is very contrary and the cooperation of the community across the KNPTR has been helping the Forest staff in all rescue operation.

Dr. Varun Goswami, senior scientist, Conservation Initiative, spoke on planning for wildlife movement and conservation around Kaziranga National Park.

Rabindra Sarma, research officer, Kaziranga National Park spoke on flood and corridor management and said that during floods the animals, in addition to the Karbi Anglong foothills, also move to the nearby tea garden areas for shelter. Referring to the movement of animals to the nearby tea garden areas, Sarma said that the people of the nearby tea gardens should be oriented more for providing the necessary support to the staff of the forest department for the protection of the wild animals.

Keerti Tiwari, joint director, PIB, Guwahati delivered the closing remarks and Gopajit Das, media and communication officer PIB, moderated the webinar.