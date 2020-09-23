Utilise scheme to realize vision of ‘atmanirbhar Assam’: CM to beneficiaries

CM launches Mukhyamantrir Grammya Paribahan Achoni

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 23: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched the Mukhyamantrir Grammya Paribahan Achoni and distributed vehicles under the scheme to beneficiaries at a programme held at Assam Administrative Staff College by transport department on Wednesday.

The scheme aims to improve rural connectivity and generate employment in the villages. It is to be mentioned that the scheme has been launched by transport department following an announcement made by the chief minister in his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2019 that Light Motor Vehicle Service would be launched in the villages of the state and ten thousand villages would be covered in the first phase by the scheme with financial outlay of Rs 100 crore whereby one vehicle would be provided to one beneficiary per village.

Under the scheme, the eligible entrepreneurs will be assisted financially with 25 percent of the cost of the vehicle by the state government or INR1 lakh, whichever is less.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister urged the beneficiaries to create success stories of self-reliance and entrepreneurship through the vehicles received under Mukhyamantrir Grammya Paribahan Achoni and inspire others in their villages to explore self-employment opportunities.

“In the wake of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revitalize the country’s economy, all citizens must come forward to play their part in this endeavour,” he added.

Sonowal further stressed on the importance of hardwork and dedication to become successful in any endeavour while commenting that no government self employment scheme can succeed if the beneficiaries do not utilise the opportunities to the fullest.

The chief minister also said that, apart from boosting rural connectivity, the vehicles provided under the scheme would also come in handy in medical emergency situations as critical patients can be transported to the nearest health facility on time with the vehicles. He expressed optimism that the selected beneficiaries would make the scheme a success by setting a thriving example of entrepreneurship and self employment.

Meanwhile, Minister of Transport Department Chandra Mohan Patowary, in his speech, remarked that the Mukhyamantrir Grammya Paribahan Achoni is envisaged to bridge the gap in the ‘last mile connectivity’ in the state’s villages while generating employment opportunities. Though initially the scheme would be rolled out in 10 thousand villages, all 26 thousand villages in the state would be covered under the scheme in subsequent phases, he said. He exuded confidence that the scheme would generate more employment through garages and vehicle maintenance services in the villages.