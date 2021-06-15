Vaccination of economy is critical during Pandemic: Prof. Deb Kumar Chakraborty 

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 14: The department of economics, Sibsagar Commerce College on Monday organised a national webinar on “Strategic Review of Indian Economy in the context of Pandemic”.

The resource persons Prof. Deb Kumar Chakraborty from the department of economics, Dibrugarh University and Sandeep Kaur, head, department of economic studies, Central University of Punjab were joined in deliberations by Saumar Jyoti Mahanta, principal, Sibsagar Commerce College.

In his welcome address Mahanta stated the need for a structural change in the economy to overcome the crisis like the Covid-19 pandemic. The programme started with a few words from Pankaj Jyoti Hazarika, HoD, economics, Sibsagar Commerce College.

The webinar was dedicated to the memory of Purabi Gogoi Saikia, an alumni of Sibsagar Commerce College who recently passed away due to Covid-19. Prof. DK Chakraborty, in his speech, spoke for vaccination of the economy against Covid-19.

Chakraborty stressed on three goals of efficiency, sustainability and equity during policymaking. Speaking about the ways to prepare the economy for the third wave, Chakraborty suggested diversification of foreign trade, increase in FPI, strengthening the MSMEs and labour reforms in connection with policies and region-specific needs. He urged for the setting up of e-hubs in panchayats for students and farmers.