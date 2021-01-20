Vaccine Maitri: Covid vaccine doses from India reach Himalayan kingdom

HT Correspondent

UDALGURI, Jan 20: Covid vaccine export from India began with a maiden long-haul journey to the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan on Wednesday.

The Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine left Serum Institute of India, Pune, on Tuesday night by road before being dispatched to Paro, Bhutan, in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, according to an official of Airports Authority of India (AAI).

“The Union government has provided 150,000 doses of the ‘Made in India’ vaccine to the Royal Government of Bhutan as a testimony to the special relationship and uniquely close friendship between India and Bhutan. This consignment is a gift from the people and government of India to the people and Royal Government of Bhutan,” said a statement from the Indian Embassy in Thimphu.

Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Ruchira Kamboj handed over the vaccine consignment to Prime Minister of Bhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering in a ceremony held at Paro airport on Wednesday. Pertinently Bhutan is the first country to receive the vaccine from India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, “We are committed that India’s vaccines, our production capacity, serve the interest of the whole of humanity.”

The statement further said that prior to the delivery of vaccines, a training programme, covering administrative and operational aspects, was conducted on January 19 and 20 for immunisation managers, cold chain officers, communication officers and data managers from Bhutan, both at national and provincial levels.

Besides India also provided training to Bhutanese healthcare professionals to enhance and strengthen their clinical capabilities, under the Partnerships for Accelerating Clinical Trials programme.