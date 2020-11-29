Varsity at Chabua to pay tributes to Sri Sri Aniruddha Deb

Sonowal lays base of Cultural Research Centre of Ajoli Aai Than

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 28: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a cultural research centre, guest house and concrete wall, auditorium and infrastructural development work of Ajoli Aai Than to be implemented by Cultural Affairs Department at a simple programme held in Majuli.

In the same programme, Sonowal also inaugurated the cultural centre of Ajoli Aai Than. He also inaugurated a 5 kilowatt solar plant built by APDCL at the Than complex.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Sonowal said that people of Majuli have the quality of being very fortitude. They are also very culturally rich. He said that the spiritual and cultural life of the people of the district are very rich. He also said that Sri Sri Aniruddha Deb had enriched the spiritual and cultural life of the people of the state.

To pay tributes to the life and contributions of Sri Sri Aniruddha Deb, State government has established a university in his name at Chabua.

Sonowal said that for the enrichment of the cultural life of the people of Assam, the people of Majuli and their cultural tradition have contributed immensely. He said that for development of cultural centres of the state, his government under Asom Darshan Scheme has provided financial assistance to promote and safeguard the cultural institutions of the state.

MP Lok Sabha Pradan Baruah who was also present, spoke on the occasion. Chief executive member Deuri Autonomous Council Madhab Deuri, president Assam Cricket Association Ramen Dutta, deputy commissioner Majuli Bikram Kairi, eminent social worker Promode Bora and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, chief minister Sonowal also released two books.