VDPs support unrelenting in bringing peace and stability: CM

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Jan 29: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday addressed the open session of the 72nd raising day of the Village Defence Party (VDP) in historic Sivasagar Talatal ghar premises. In his speech he said that the vigilant VDPs supported Assam Police and the government in bringing back peace and normalcy to the state from an era of anarchy and terror.

The chief minister added that 240 MoUs have been signed for an investment of over Rs 55000 crores in the state, unheard of in earlier periods. He lauded the VDPs in 26000 villages for their role in development as they lent their hands in rooting out corruption and pollution.

Later, Sonowal also paid glowing tributes to Hari Narayan Baruah, the founding father of the VDP and said that a massive statue of Baruah will be erected in Guwahati. He added that the government will increase the honorarium of the VDPs soon and urged upon the youths to analyse impartially the works done by the government. He informed that the government is also setting up a park in Charaideo in memory of the 42 Ahom Swargadeos.

The meeting was attended among others by Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Jogen Mohan, Jorhat MP Topon Kr Gogoi, MLAs from Amguri, Sonari and Thowra LACs Pradip Hazarika, Navanita Handique and Kushal Duwori and Sivasagar DC Bishnu Kamal Bora.

Earlier on January 28, the two day state conference of the VDP began with the delegates meeting at MC Hall in Sivasagar college, Joysagar which was inaugurated by Diganta Bora, IPS, Chief Controller, VDP, Assam and was presided over by Anjan Kumar Bora, Chief Adviser, VDP.