Vegetable, meat shops closed till March 31

People throng Guwahati markets sending social distancing for a toss

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 27: A large number of people came out to the street defying the 21-day national lockdown at different parts of the city on Friday forcing the administration to shut down all vegetable, fish and meat shops till March 31.

On the day 3 of the national lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, people thronged markets to buy vegetables.

This has forced state chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna issue a fresh order to close down all markets except grocery and pharmacy until further order.

In the order, the chief secretary said the grocery shops will also provide vegetables, fruits, eggs, gingers, garlic and water etc.

All the deputy commissioners have been asked to organise distribution of vegetable etc. through mobile vans in all areas in alternate days.

All meat, fish shops will remain closed till March 31 and it will be reviewed on April 1, the order said.

The government also asked all the deputy commissioners to fix appropriate time of opening of grocery shops as per local convenience.

The citizens have been directed to follow the advisories for social distances circulated earlier. Violation of the same will attract penal provisions under section 188 of Indian Penal Code, the order said.

The people were seen violating the lockdown in Fancy bazaar, Chandmari, Paltan bazar and other areas of the city.

After chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday announced that selling of vegetables and other necessary items have been exempted within the stipulated time, people started to come out to the markets in the city on Friday.

The vegetable markets at Ganeshguri, Sixmile witnessed a considerable number of footfalls. However, people were strictly asked to maintain ‘social distancing.’

“We are no selling vegetables to the person who is not maintaining the minimum gap,” said a vendor.

“I am a local resident of Ganeshguri. I have come out after five days. I am still unaware of the prices because of the long queue to buy vegetables,” said a customer.

However, many vendors claimed that they are charging regular prices despite the lockdown.

Buyers also thronged vegetable market at Fancy Bazar maintaining strict ‘social distancing’.