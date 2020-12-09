Vidya Bharati Poorva Chhatra Parishad becomes largest alumni association of the World

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance and the level of connectivity of the alumni of any academic institution in his “Mann ki Baat” on Sunday, Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharateeya Shiksha Sansthan, the largest voluntary educational institution of the World, secured a record the same day.

Attached to it, the Vidya Bharati Poorva Chhatra Parishad alumni association crossed the figure of 3.56 lakhs ex-students registered on its portal, and thus became the World’s largest alumni association.

Disseminating the above information, Shree Ram Araokar, General Secretary of Vidya Bharati told that thousands of the Vidya Bharati alumni are working in various walks of life providing their best services to them and leading the society. Araokar said that the figure of 3.56 lakhs is not limited to the record. The number is increasing day by day.

Notably, it may be known that in Assam also, the Shishu Shiksha Samiti Assam affiliated to Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan, runs 556 schools across the state in the name of the great saint Sri Shankardev as Shankardev Shishu and Vidya Niketan.