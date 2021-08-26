Vigilance raid at ACS official’s residences, 89 properties found

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 25: Sleuths of Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on Wednesday conducted a series of raids at the two luxurious residences of the ACS officer and former additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Dhubri, Saibar Rahman a day after his arrest on disproportionate asset (DA) case.

The Special Vigilance Cell first conducted search at House No. 5 at Meherban Path in Hatigaon and then in Ridhi Sidhi Apartment in Beltola of the Guwahati city.

“We are here for an inventory preparation at Saibar Rahman’s residence and submit a report of the seized assets recovered during the search operation. As per information collected about his acquisition of immovable properties, there are 89 numbers of landed properties registered in either his or one of his two wife’s names of which the market value will be more than Rs 100 crore. In Guwahati, Rahman was in possession of 28 numbers of landed properties registered in his name,” superintendent of police of Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, Rosie Kalita told reporters here.

Rahman, who was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act 2018, was remanded to six-day police custody by a city court here on Wednesday.

The Special Vigilance Cell also seized gold, jewellery and cash amounting to Rs 86,000 from the Ridhi Sidhi Apartment in Guwahati.