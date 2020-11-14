Village Development Committee chief arrested on graft charge

HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT, Nov 13: A Village Development Committee (VDC) chairman was caught red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000 from a beneficiary for granting him a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Gramin) at Howraghat in Karbi Anglong district on Friday.

A team of police from Diphu Police Station caught Howraghat VDC chairman Jisu Kemprai, when he was receiving the bribe money from a beneficiary Bapon Nath for granting a house under PMAY-G scheme.

The beneficiary Bapon Nath, who hails from Jharbongapur village under Howraghat police station, lodged a complaint before Karbi Anglong superintendent of police Debajit Deori against Jisu Kemprai for demanding bribe.

In his complaint, Nath alleged that VDC chairman Kemprai has been taking bribe from people for selection of beneficiaries under various welfare and development schemes, including PMAY-Gramin.

Kemprai took Rs. 10,000 for granting house under PMAY-Gramin and Rs. 2,000 for selection of beneficiaries for other schemes.

Kemprai had asked Nath to pay him Rs. 10,000 and he had taken Rs. 1,000 in advance.

After Nath lodged the complaint, police set up a trap to catch the VDC chief red-handed.

On Friday, Kemprai was asked by the PMAY-G beneficiary Nath to meet him in front of Samuguri Branch of Gramin Vikas Bank for his bribe. At around 2 pm Kemprai showed up and was given Rs. 9,000 by Nath.

Kemprai was immediately arrested by a team of police which was waiting there for him.

Kemprai was lodged in Howraghat police station till filing of this report.