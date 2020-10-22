Villagers construct bamboo bridge on Gaurang River

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 22: Expressing resentment over state government and BTR administration for not initiating steps for improving the communication along the Gaurang River at Kamalachara in Kokrajhar district, villagers took the matter in their own hands and constructed a bamboo bridge over the river on Thursday.

The villagers asserted that after making repeated pleas to the state government, local MLAs, state ministers, BTR administration in vain, they decided to come together and sort the matter themselves.

Notably, villagers from around ten villages including Indira Colony, Mokrapara, Kamalachara, Sesapani, Bhotgaon, etc came together to construct the bamboo bridge over the river. The villagers alleged that the government and administration is busy filling their coffers and hence have no time to look into the plight of the citizens. “We have decided to not beg or plead anymore, as until now all our cries have fallen on deaf ears. We do not need such corrupt and selfish leaders or bureaucrats. We will be taking care of ourselves,” said the villagers.