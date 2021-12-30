Villagers Spend Sleepless Nights as Wild Jumbos Wreak Havoc in Kheroni

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Dec 29: A herd of wild elephants have been roaming free in Kheroni area of West Karbi Anglong district, for the last many days which have created havoc and spread panic among the people.

According to the villagers, people are not able to sleep peacefully at night, nor are they able to go to work in the fields during the day. Since it is the time for harvest, people have to stay awake all night to save their lives, crops and their homes. People are making fires, noise, bursting crackers and spending the whole night driving away the elephants.

During the day the elephants stay together in a herd but by evening hundreds of wild elephants divide themselves into smaller groups and start moving from village to village destroying crops on the way.

It may be mentioned that for the last four years, in many villages across the Kopili River including Bogarighat, Cherapathar, Menmeji, Sildubhi, Mazgaon, Matikhola, Kheroni Nepali Basti, Kachari Basti, Bagisadubhi, Dikhreng, Navgharwa Basti, Majh Basti, Purana Basti, Ranaima, Jampathar, Lambapathar, Watizhor, Matikhola and Hawaipur, Mailoo etc., have to bear the brunt of wild elephant menace.

Villagers said the pachyderms are attracted to the sugarcane, paddy, maize, wheat, mustard etc. crops that are cultivated in the villages of the area. The elephants do not get anything to eat as the nearby protected forest is hollow inside due to rampant deforestation.

People claimed that a few years back there was no such menace, as the number of elephants in the nearby Amreng forest was not so large. The number of elephants is now large as those from the neighbouring Hojai district also are now coming to West Karbi Anglong in search of food.

Wild elephants roaming in the villages of West Karbi Anglong have wrought destruction to the standing crops and have made life difficult for the poor farmers.

Farmers say that within this year wild elephants have destroyed crops worth crores of rupees. The poor farmers allege that there is no one to take care of the farmers. Despite repeated requests to government officials and leaders, no solution has come in sight.