Villages in Jorhat take lead to keep away outsiders

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, April 2: Villages in Jorhat have had a headstart over others in self isolation with each village barricading the roads leading to village with bamboo poles, ever since the country wide lockdown began on March 25.

On the bamboo gate like structure hangs banners on which is written the reason for the barricade which has been done under the instructions of the Village Defence Party.

Roman Saikia, a president of Hahnpuria Village in West Jorhat under Pulibor police station said that about 100 villages in the locality had been isolated in this manner due under instruction of the Village Defence Party or in the absence of the VDP by the villagers themselves.

“We only allow essential services to come in or people who are well known. All others are barred entry,” he said.

Saikia further said that North East Institute of Science and Technology, the research Institute located across the road, had also helped them by giving banners on which were listed the do’s and don’ts as well as a short explanation of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Among the Do’s were an exhortation to wash hands frequently with soap for 30 seconds and to maintain social distancing and among the don’ts was not to touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and also not to shake hands but to greet someone with a Namaste.

A source, however, said that the villages should barricade their own gates instead of the road leading to the village as this blocked essential commodities from being taken into the village.