Violation of Covid protocol: Bhawanipur MLA faces public ire

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, Sept 13: BJP leader Phanidhar Talukdar is facing angry reactions from the public over holding of a political rally in Bajali district of Assam amid Covid times.

Phanidhar Talukdar, who recently had joined the BJP after quitting the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF, took part in a massive rally at his home constituency Bhawanipur.

People in thousands, violating Covid protocols like wearing masks and helmets or maintaining social distance, took part in the rally.

The rally also resulted in huge traffic jams, thus creating inconvenience for the normal commuters along the NH-31.

Locals alleged, “People from different parts of Bhawanipur took part in the rally. Most of the people did not even wear masks.”

Bijan Bayan, a local resident said, “If we had come outside our homes without a mask and helmet then we would have to pay a fine. But these politicians move freely with their followers with a huge rally.”

“Where is the Transport department, where is Bajali administration?” he questioned.

The locals criticised the Bajali district administration and the Assam government for allowing the rally to take place.

Phanidhar Talukdar is the third Assam legislator after Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain to join the saffron party.

Talukdar was a first-time MLA from the AIUDF, who won the Assembly election from Bhawanipur constituency.