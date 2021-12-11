Virtual Lecture Meet Organised

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: In continuation of its efforts to educate its members about the various important statutory compliances to be made, the Guwahati Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organized a virtual seminar on December 10 on the topics ‘Critical Issues Encountered During Tax Audit And Their Possible Resolution’ and ‘Tackling ITC Issues During Tax Audits.

At the outset, Branch chairman CA Kamal Mour addressed the members present and spoke about the need to have an in-depth knowledge about the rapid changes in the statutory requirements. Expert Speakers, CA Jay Prakash Gupta from Guwahati and CA (Dr) Ayush Saraf from Guwahati were invited to deliberate on the subjects. The programme was attended by a good number of members who appreciated the insight given by the speakers in the area of tax audits.