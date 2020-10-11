‘Vishwaguru’ dream can be fulfilled with strict population control: Dr Indresh Kumar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 11: The dream of becoming a monolithic and ‘Vishwaguru’ will be fulfilled with strict population control opined Dr Indresh Kumar, the National Executive Member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Chief Conservator of the organization on Sunday.

Dr Indresh, while addressing thousands of activists from 22 states across the country in an online meeting organized through the Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation on October 11, said that the main reason for unemployment, poverty, hunger and malnutrition in the country is the hugely increasing population. He suggested that in order to solve this problem of population explosion, it is necessary for all citizens of the country to apply population law uniformly above caste, religion, region and language.

Encouraging all the activists of Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation, he said that on the occasion of World Population Day on July 11 at the time of the epidemic, activists of 162 district headquarters across the country have sent a population memorandum to the Prime Minister through the concerned District Magistrates, is admirable. He further said that the solution to the crisis created by the expansionist thinking of China and Pakistan is solidarity and solidarity of all citizens. The entire country stands with the army and India’s army is capable of facing any threat. Speaking on the internal situation of the country, Dr Indresh said that the deepening roots of religion and casteism are dangerous for the country.

On the other hand, Sailendra Pandey, Chairman of JSF Northeast chapter introduced JSF and the importance of population law for the country. Pandey urged all sections of the society right from villagers, women, youth, students, teachers and professionals to come forward to support the population control law. He was followed by Lalji Sonari, coordinator, JSF NE, who stated how one can play an important role to make this law successful. The meeting was also attended by Vidyabharati, North East Organization Secretary Brahma Ji Rao; Nang Lucky Gogoi, Vice Chairperson, State Anti Drugs and Prohibition Council Assam; KK Handique Government Sanskrit College Professor Udita Bhattacharya; Author Activist Ranjib Kumar Sarma among others.