Voracious reading habit helps in novel writing: Jayanta Madhov Bora

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Jan 10: Speaking as a resource person in a workshop for novel writing organised on Sunday, by ‘Swarnalipi’ a popular monthly magazine in association with Sivasagar Jila Sahitya Sabha in Rongpur Sahitya Sabha Bhawan, academy award winning novelist Jayanta Madhov Bora said that voracious reading habit of important works of great writers enriches the mind and helps in writing novels.

Bora said that no one can teach a writer how to write and he or she must have the urge within, the strong motivating conflict or something that awakens his inner self.

Regarding his own composition of the Moriahola, for which he was given the Sahitya Academy award in 2017, Bora said that he was inspired by a poem written by one Putul Hazarika on the Moriahola in Golaghat district. He informed that his novel Mayong is based on his unique experience of discovering the selfless love of the tribal people for any guest that may visit their homes in Mayong region and the myth surrounding their lifestyle.

Attending the workshop as a speaker, Prof Ajit Pd Sarma of Dispur College said that Sivasagar is the cradle of numerous literary personalities of Assam and hence it is hugely a rewarding experience to speak in Rongpur Sahitya Sabha.

He said that novels today have a lesser number of readers due to the invasion of the electronics and internet media. He said that every novelist must carry within him or her an uncompromising critic. Biswajyoti Sarma, a young novelist and a lecturer in Pragjyotica, Titabor said that the first novel of most novelists becomes autobiographical.

Speaking on his own novels, Krshnasura, Angra and Tejpia, Sharma said that the beginners must plan everything meticulously before settling down to write down his thoughts. The meeting was presided over by Juga Gogoi, president, Sivasagar Jila Sahitya Sabha and inaugurated by Dr Nirupoma Mahanta, academician.