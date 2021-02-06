Wage hike for tea workers on the cards

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 6: Assam government will hike daily wage of the tea garden workers within 10 days, state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said as state government transferred Rs 3,000 each to the bank accounts of 7,46,667 tea workers under the Cha Bagichhar Dhan Puraskar Mela here on Saturday.

Tea garden workers have been demanding a daily wage hike from the current Rs 167 to Rs 351 as proposed by the advisory board for tea workers. Despite producing more than half of all tea grown in the country, and with more than a million workers being employed, tea garden workers in Assam get a meagre daily wage.

Tea garden workers in Kerala get a minimum daily wage of Rs 310 while in Karnataka it is Rs 263 and Rs 241 in Tamil Nadu.

“Wait for 10 more days. We will issue a notification to increase your wages. After the next cabinet meeting, you’ll hear good news,” Sarma told tea garden workers.

The opposition Congress had criticised Union home minister Amit Shah after his recent visit to the state, alleging that the government did nothing to grant ST status to tea garden workers.

The party also alleged the government has failed to ensure that tea workers in the state get the minimum daily wage of Rs 351.

Countering these allegations, Sarma slammed the Congress for not opening bank accounts of tea garden workers.

He claimed that the BJP-led government opened over 6.33 lakh bank accounts in three months after the announcement of demonetisation in 2016.

Sarma also mentioned that the state government has spent Rs 1,400 crore for building roads inside gardens and opened high schools there.

He said the Sarbananda Sonowal dispensation offered Rs 12,000 each to 47,000 pregnant women in the estates.