Wait is over, Ram temple base to be laid today

No public function for Mandir ceremony in Guwahati ** Security tightened in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ DIPHU/ HAFLONG, Aug 4: Security measures have been tightened and executive magistrates have been deputed for law-and-order duty to avoid any unwanted situation or incident during the bhoomi pujan ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday attend a public function on laying of the foundation stone of ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’ at Ayodhya, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in ‘pooja’ and ‘darshan’ at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday.

Modi’s visit to Ayodhya for the foundation stone laying ceremony is now officially confirmed.

From Hanumangarhi, he will travel to ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi’ where he will take part in pooja and darshan of ‘Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman’.

He will also plant a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling. Modi will subsequently perform ‘bhoomi pujan’, the statement said.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’, the statement further said.

In view of the possible adverse fall out on the society due to foundation laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Karbi Angling district administration has called a peace meeting of different communities, political parties and youths here at Circuit House here on Tuesday.

Following COVID-19 protocol the invitees to the meeting were kept at the minimum. BJP, Congress, CPI(ML)-Hills Party Committee, NSUI, RSS, Diphu Masjid Committee, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and others attended the meet. They all gave their opinion that the possibility of any law and order situation in the hill district is very less.

The political parties and organisations said that they will see to it that brotherhood among communities and peace will be maintained and cooperate with the district administration.

Karbi Anglong DC Ng. Chandra Dhwaj Singha and SP Debojit Deori both said that they hoped that no unfortunate incident will take place in the district. Both appealed to keep an eye on rumour mongering.

Under direction of chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, a peace meeting was called by Dima Hasao deputy commissioner Paul Barua with several Hindu groups including, Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Haflong Masjid Committee here on Tuesday.

The DC urged all groups not to take any step which may hurt sentiments of any community and breach peace and tranquility in the district.

Securities arrangement will tighten on the day and executive magistrates will also be entrusted to ensure peace on the day.

The DC informed that Section 144 of CrPC will also be clamped if any such emergency situation arises.

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration has asked city-based Hindu groups to refrain from organising any religious function on Wednesday to celebrate the bhoomi pujan ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi site owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

On Tuesday, the metro district administration held a meeting with the representatives of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Hindu Jagran Manch and Assam Jamiat in presence of top officials of Guwahati City Police.’

Guwahati City Police joint commissioner Debraj Upadhyay has asked all the groups to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols strictly and to maintain peace and harmony in the city.

During the meeting, deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu said that there is no objection in holding religious programmes at personal residences without violating the COVID-19 protocols. Pegu said that currently only three persons are allowed in a religious place whereas there is a strict ban in holding religious functions and public gatherings in the state.

He also urged the city denizens to follow the curfew timing. The city remains under curfew between 6 pm to 6 am.

Security beefed up in Cachar

In view of the ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ ceremony (laying of foundation stone) of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on Wednesday, the Cachar district administration has beefed up security in Silchar and other parts of the district.

The administration has deputed Executive Magistrates to look after specific areas.

In an order issued to this effect on Tuesday, the administration has deputed Executive Magistrate cum Circle Officer, Udharbond, Jayanta Chakraborty to look after Udharbond and Borkhola Police Station areas. Assistant Commissioner cum Executive Magistrate Deepmoy Thakuria will look after the law and order in Silchar Police Station areas while Circle Officer, Sonai cum Executive Magistrate Sudeep Nath will look after Sonai, Kachudaram and Dholai Police Station areas. Circle Officer, Katigorah cum Executive Magistrate Pranjit Deb will look after Katigorah Police Station areas.

“The Magistrates will take appropriate steps as they deem fit and proper to deal with the situation and they will report directly to the District Magistrate,” the order stated.