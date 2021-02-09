Wall painting, instant photography competition held

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Feb 9: A wall painting and instant photography competition was organized by Biswanath College and AASU unit of the college on Sunday. The competition was categorized in two categories. In category ‘A’ Srishti Bora bagged the first position while Priyanka Ghatowar and Renu Parek bagged the second prize jointly.

Similarly Shuchibrata Kashyap and Sonali Khariya jointly bagged the third position. Meanwhile, Sachin Daimary, Sneha Khatun, Jenifar Yesmin, Arunav Bodo, Ramir Teronpi, Aryaman Kashyap, Angshumita Priyom, Anubhav Bharadwaj, Isha Newar, Prapti Prarthana received the consolation prizes. In category ‘B’ the first prize was bagged by Muhan Topna while second prize was bagged by Sunayan Borkakaty and third was bagged by Pranjit Kumar Das.

The consolation prizes for category B were received by Karabi Kakaty, Sheikh Sakadat, Abhishekh Bhuyan, Hiranya Kuwnor, Rajani Timungpi, Neelem Kumar Tanti. On the contrary in the mobile photography contest the first position was bagged by Manoj Hazarika while Udit Bora and Lakhyajit Dey bagged the second and third prizes respectively.