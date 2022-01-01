Wanted Criminal Shot at in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 31: In the wee hours on Friday, a Jorhat police team shot a wanted criminal on the right leg, while he was reportedly trying to flee from police custody.

He was being brought here from Dhubri after being arrested on Thursday.

A police official said that Ramesh Basfor alias Posa, a person involved in drugs peddling, gambling, bootlegging and other anti-social activities who is a resident of Harijan Colony here, was arrested by Jorhat police with assistance from Dhubri Police from a hotel in Dhubri on Thursday.

The official stated that at Panichakuwa outskirts here under Pulibor Police Station here when Posa was allowed to attend to nature’s call he tried to run away from police custody following which the police personnel fired one shot at his leg.

He (Posa) was thereafter brought to JMCH and is undergoing treatment, the official informed.

The official said that Posa, who was earlier arrested and was in jail also, was wanted in several cases and most recently in a clash between him along with associates and residents of Harijan Colony on December 20 when he was prevented to enter the area as he was earlier ostracised by the colony people due to alleged anti-social activities committed by him.

It may be mentioned here that several persons were injured in the incident and few motorcycles badly damaged in the incident. Police arrested three associates of Posa but he allegedly gave the slip and fled.