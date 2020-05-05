War of words between BJP-BPF a drama: Naba Sarania

‘Judgement on PIL will be in favour of govt’

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 4: The war of words between Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) and Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) is nothing but a drama to capture power in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Kokrajhar MP and the president of Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) Naba Kumar Sarania said here Monday.

The BJP-led government in Assam, of which BPF is an ally, dissolved the BPF -led BTC and brought it under Governor’s administration after the term of the council expired on April 27.

The Governor’s rule was necessitated as the election to the council was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Sarania hoped that the Governor’s rule will continue in BTC even as the BPF has filed a PIL in Gauhati High Court against the order of the Governor.

The PIL filed by the BPF will be heard by the court on Tuesday.

“I hope the judgement will be in favour of the government,” he added.

Sarania on Monday visited at BTC Secretariat and met BTC administrator Rajesh Prasad. He also met Kokrajhar deputy commissioner and took the stock of the preparedness to combat COVID-19 pandemic in BTAD.

“The Governor’s rule in BTC is justified because the term of BTC expired on April 27. There is no justification behind extension of BTC as demanded by BPF,” Sarania told reporters here.

“Only Governor’s rule can bring good governance to the BTAD. Therefore many people want Governor’s rule in BTC. All the political parties also demanded Governor’s rule in BTC,” Sarania said.

Two days after Governor brought the BTC under his control, former BTC chief and BPF president Hagrama Mohilary tweeted that his party is considering for alternative was over the present alliance with BJP in Dispur.

“We have noticed a war of words between NPF and NJP over imposition of Governor’s rule in BTC,” Sarania said.

“This war is meaningless. They are trying to capture power in BTC again,” he said.

“I urge the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct the elections once the situation limps back to normalcy,” Sarania said.