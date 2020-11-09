War of words with Himanta to continue: Hagrama

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 9: “Himanta Biswa Sarma never speaks the truth,” Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president and former chief of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Hagrama Mohilary said here.

Reacting sharply on Himanta’s statement, Mohilary said in BTC election the ‘fight’ between the two allies – BJP and BPF has been ‘scripted’.

“We have understanding between us. Though we are an ally, Sarma is only criticizing us as an election tactic,” he said.

Pramod Boro-led United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has been giving the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) a tough time in this election.

“I have deep understanding with Sarma. So war of words will continue between me and him,” Mohilary said.

“BPF is fully prepared to contest the BTC elections. We are contesting in 37 constituencies out of the 40 seats,” he said.

“BJP will be our next rival in the elections. We will not have straight contest with UPPL,” he said.

Mohilary urged former NDFB leaders to extend their support and work for the BPF in the days to come.

Meanwhile, the ‘padayatra’ of UPPL under Baukhungri concluded at Bhalukjhora ground with a closing programme on Monday.