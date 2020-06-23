Ward-wise total lockdown mooted for Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 22: The increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in the capital city prompted the Assam government to initiate ward-wise total lockdown.

The state health department has recommended the administration to impose ward-wise total lockdown for seven days. It could be later extended to 14 days, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters here on Monday.

“However, Kamrup Metropolitan district administration will take the responsibility,” he added.

“Entire ward should be kept under lockdown initially for a period of 7 days. If it is necessary then it can be extended to another 7 days,” Sarma said. He mentioned that ward no. 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 15 and 16 have become hotspots of COVID-19 in the city.

“We have recommended not a narrow containment zone, we have recommended a bigger containment zone,” Sarma added.

Stating that COVID-19 situation in the city has become alarming, the minister urged people to ensure social distancing and wearing of masks.

“If people do not take these precautions, the situation may worsen in Guwahati in next 7-10 days,” he said.

After June 15, 144 cases with no travel history have been detected in the city.

An average of 400 to 500 people has been visiting the 12 new screening centres in Guwahati per day, Sarma said.

“People are coming to do the test out of their own anxiety. People have come willingly after they noticed symptoms,” the minister further said.

“We didn’t expect 114 positive cases in two days. People are now understanding COVID-19 and that is why they are coming willingly for the tests. At the community level, 36 people have been tested positive from tests that were conducted in the containment zones in Guwahati. 4 people have been tested COVID-19 positive in regular screening that has been conducted in GMCH and MMCH. If the spike continues, we might get 200 to 300 cases per day in Guwahati,” he added.

The state has touched the three lakh test figure on Monday and is in sixth position among other Indian states who conducted COVID-19 tests according to per million population. The state conducted one lakh tests in just 9 days and expects to do more, Sarma also said.

“On 13th June, the total number of conducted tests was 2 lakh and today it has touched the 3 lakh figure. Within 9 days we have conducted 1 lakh tests and in the next 1 week we will achieve much higher,” Sarma said.

“The states that are ahead of us are Himachal with 8475, Rajasthan with 8582 tests, Tamil Nadu with 11,000 tests, Delhi with 19,000 tests and Andhra Pradesh with 12,000 tests. Now we are among the top 6 states who have conducted the highest COVID-19 tests (per million population),” he informed.

The mortality rate in Assam is .16% with 9 deaths till date and recovery rate is 63.3%, the minister claimed.

“Assam is performing better in comparison to other states of India,” said Sarma said.