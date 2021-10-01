Water supply scheme inaugurated at Punja Borpathar

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 30: Executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), PHE, Pradeep Rongpi inaugurated the Punja Borpathar, PWSS under Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme at Punja Borpathar in West Karbi Anglong in presence of member of Autonomous Council (MAC), Prabhat Ch. Taro and secretary PHE of KAAC, Si-im Taro and PHED Hamren Division executive engineer, Toroni Rongpi.

The Punja Borpathar, PWSS under Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme was constructed with an estimated cost of Rs. 92 Lakhs which will give pipe water connection to 193 households under Duar-Amla MAC Constituency.

Speaking on the ceremonial of inauguration programme, EM Rongpi said under Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme 3,183 households have benefited till date both in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong and out of this number 193 households are in Duar-Amla area.

MAC Taro said he is very glad as the villagers of Punja Borpathar has received potable water facility after the inauguration of Punja Borpathar PWSS.