Water supply scheme inaugurated

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 31: Executive member (EM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), PHE and District Industries & Commerce, Prodip Rongpi inaugurated Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) that aimed to benefit 3,500 beneficiaries at Sardoka Engti village under Deopani MAC constituency on Sunday. JJM, Karbi Anglong has implemented the retrofitting of Sardeka Engti Piped Water Supply Scheme at Sardeka Engti village.

Inaugurating the tap water connection EM Rongpi said under JJM the Sardeka Engti Piped Water Supply Scheme will benefit the rural families of Sardeka Engti village. The EM asked locals should form a committee for the collection of nominal amounts for maintenance of the plant as in urban areas where holding tax, water tax, etc. are collected. The EM suggested that Rs. 5/- per household be collected for the repair of broken taps and pipes.

The inauguration programme was attended by EM Jagatsing Engti, member of Autonomous Council, Mukut Mahanta, PHE executive engineer of Rural Division, Bimal Chandra Sarma and PHE executive engineer of Urban Division Bikram Teron.