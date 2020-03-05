Water turbidity in Brahmaputra not because of Chinese dam: Minister

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 4: The contamination of water of the Brahmaputra was not because of construction activities inside China but for the landslides in the upper reaches of the river in many places, especially at Tinmile Ghat near Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, state water resource minister Keshab Mahanta informed the Assam Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

In 2017, the water of the Brahmaputra has turned muddy and has changed its colour. People have also reported cement mixture in water forcing the Assam government to suspect that dam building activities in China could be a reason for the pollution.

Raising its finger at China, the state government said that dam building activities across the Indian border could be a reason for pollution of the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh, which has contaminated the Brahmaputra as well. The Siang is the principal constituent of the Brahmaputra.

Such incident was also reported in February 20, this year people have reported cement mixture in water in the river. “The pollution of water in Brahmaputra was not because of China’s dam construction activities but because of landslides at Tinmile Ghat near Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh,” Mahanta told the assembly replying to a Zero Hour notice from BJP MLA Ashok Singhal on Wednesday.

“The Central Water Commission (CWC) and state water resource department had collected water samples in many places and such tests have suggested that the landslides in the upper stream of the river was the cause of contamination of river water. Moreover, such polluted water would have no impact on the existence of the aquatic life in the river,” Mahanta added.

The Yarlung Tsangpo (Brahmaputra) enters Arunachal Pradesh, where it is called Siang. It makes a very rapid descent from its original height in Tibet and finally appears in the plains, where it is called Dihang. More than 100 tributaries join the river during its course, the minister said.

“Many landslide cases have been reported in the upper reaches of the river, especially in Arunachal Pradesh. It changes the colour of Brahmaputra at different places which is visible to the people. Another cause of the polluted river is earthquakes. Many earthquakes have been reported from the upper reaches of the river which cause contamination of the river water,” the minister also added.

He further said, “Chinese vice minister of foreign affairs Luo Zhaohui during 2017 his discussion with then external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj that no construction activities have been going on in the 1600 km long course if the river inside China.”