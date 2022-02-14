Water Users’ Panel To Be Formed For JJM Success

Conclave on utilisation of Tied Fund under 15th Finance Commission

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 13: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government is committed to translate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing clean tap water supply to all rural households in Assam by 2024 under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Interacting with the PRI members and officials of Panchayat and Rural Development and Public Health Engineering Department at Srimanta Sankardev Kalkakshetra here on Sunday at a conclave on utilisation of Tied Fund under 15th Finance Commission Grant, the chief minister said that by providing ‘Har Ghar Nal Jal’ under JJM, the Prime Minister has brought about total transformation in rural India.

He said that to further boost the Mission in Assam, all the implementing agencies should work in total synergy to bring the remaining 43 lakh households under this flagship scheme.

He said that since PRI members are important sources for successful implementation of the scheme, the government functionaries like deputy commissioners, CEO Jila Parishad, PD DRDA, BDOs should take them on board to implement the scheme successfully.

It may be noted that under the JJM, water supply schemes will be put in place in every village in the state. The chief minister said that after building the scheme in every revenue village of the state with a vision that ‘no one is left out’, the implementing departments should constitute ‘Water Users’ Committee’ to look after the maintenance protocol of the schemes.

He also stressed on the selection of technically empowered volunteers in all the 24 thousand water supply schemes for the operation of schemes which will enable every rural household to get drinking water supply in adequate quantity.

On the need of literature to provide knowledge to every stakeholder on the operation and sustenance of the Mission, Sarma asked the implementing departments to publish a handbook. He also sought the cooperation of all stakeholders to extend their hands for the successful maintenance and sustenance of Jal Jeevan Mission for improving the lives of people.

He also asked principal secretary Panchayat and Rural Development Dr. J.B. Ekka to hold a two-day workshop at the deputy commissioner level to educate all the stakeholders so that the Mission becomes hugely successful in providing drinking water to every rural household in adequate quantity of prescribed quality on regular and long term basis.

Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development, Public Health Engineering etc Ranjeet Kumar Dass while speaking on the occasion gave a brief snapshot on the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Assam.

He also expressed his gratitude to the chief minister for his guidance which helped the departments to execute the rollout of the Mission in the state.

Principal secretary to Panchayat and Rural Department Dr. J.B. Ekka, mission director JJM Akash Deep, officers of the implementing departments, PRI members, BDOs and others were present during the meeting.

As a part of the day-long meeting, the senior officers of Panchayat and Rural Development and Public Health Engineering Department held an intensive review to discuss every level of implementation of the Mission.