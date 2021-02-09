Waterfowl census: Kaziranga records growth, Pobitora sees decline

93,491 birds from 112 different species counted during the exercise

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 9: The annual census of birds in the state for 2020-2021 session which concluded on Sunday, has revealed that the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) has seen a massive growth in the number of bird count whereas Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has declined in number since the last season.

Both of the two parks are the greatest wetland in the state. The Kaziranga National Park has recorded 93,491 birds in the wetland, which is 59,207 more than 2020.

“The 3rd Annual Waterfowl Census of Kaziranga was conducted on February 6 and 7 to record and estimate waterfowl and winter migratory birds and to monitor and assess the health of wetlands. In order to carry out this census, 52 wetlands across the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve were identified and 36 seasoned birders were involved in the exercise as enumerators,” Kaziranga National Park and Project Tiger director P Sivakumar said in a statement here.

“The total number of 93,491 birds from 112 different species belonging to 22 families were counted during the exercise. Highest number of species (26) are from family Anatidae, which are the family of Ducks and Geese. The top three species counted by number are Eurasian Coot, Bar-headed Geese and Common Teal. Of the 112 waterfowl species found in Kaziranga, 58 are migratory species visiting Kaziranga from different parts of the world including Europe, Central Asia and East Asia,” Sivakumar said.

“The total number of birds have increased from 34,284 in 2020 to 93,491 in 2021, which amounts to a rise by 175%. The maximum increase in number of birds is witnessed in Laokhowa-Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary where the number of birds increased from 9,244 individuals to 71,902 individuals,” Sivakumar also said.

“This rise in the number of birds visiting Kaziranga can be attributed to improved habitat management and water conservation measures carried out by the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve authority,” Sivakumar added.

The major objective of the exercise was to record and estimate waterfowl and winter migratory birds and to monitor and assess the health of wetlands.

However, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has recorded 58 species of waterfowls which is six fewer than last year, where the sanctuary recorded 64 species during the second waterfowl census.

A total of 58 waterfowl species with more than 24,000 individuals were recorded this year; revealed survey. Meanwhile, 64 waterfowl species were recorded with more than 15,000 individuals in 2020.

The third waterfowl estimation for 2020-2021 began on Saturday morning (February 6) and concluded on Sunday (February 7).

The two day exercise was carried out by a total of 35 numbers of teams comprising of observers, enumerators, volunteers and media personal.