We are not heading towards stage 3: Conrad Sangma

No fresh corona case in Meghalaya **Lockdown relaxations come into force ** Shillong in red zone

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakarvorty

SHILLONG, April 24: With Meghalaya not recording any fresh COVID-19 case, the state government has decided to provide some relaxations amidst the COVID-19 lockdown in certain districts from on Friday.

Services provided self-employed persons like plumber, electrician, IT repairs, mechanics and carpenter will be allowed.

The state capital and Mylliem community and rural development block, which have been affected by the coronavirus spread and marked as red zone, will be exempted from easing of any norms.

Speaking to reporters Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that with negative test results coming in for the last few days , it can be said the for time being the situation is under control in Meghalaya and the trend is not in the direction of the COVID-19 situation is heading towards stage three.

He informed that 99 percent of cases have come out negative so far and the next one week is crucial to determine the situation the state is in due to COVID-19.

Till Thursday night 1109 samples were tested, 1000 were negative, while test results of 97 is awaited. A total of 12 people were tested positive for COVID-19 of which 11 are active and 1 died. Condition of all active patients is reported to be stable. Till date 24,382 people screened, 5208 of them have gone for home quarantine and 296 are under institutional quarantine.

25 ‘life-saving ambulances’ join COVID-19 war in Meghalaya

Meanwhile, Meghalaya government has handed a fleet of 25 “life-saving ambulances” to the GVK EMRI to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state.

After a review meeting, Meghalaya Health Minister AL Hek told reporters that newly purchased ambulances have arrived in the state. “We have decided to handover all the 25 new ambulances to the 108 GVK EMRI to operate their services,” he said.

The Health minister also informed that the Director of Health Services (MI) has been asked to workout on the distribution aspect based on the requirement of the respective districts in the state. He said that once appointment of drivers and their training is over, these ambulances would be pressed into service.

The additional 25 ambulances were purchased through the Meghalaya Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for preparing the state to combat emergency situations due to COVID-19 pandemic. It may be mentioned here that people from all walks of life and all age groups have donated over Rs 5.5 crore to the CM relief fund till date.

When asked, the minister said that the new ambulances would also replace existing ambulances, which are no longer in working condition.