We Are Working Towards Flood-Free Assam: CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a railway overbridge at Rangapara in Sonitpur on Tuesday.

The 804.7 meter long overbridge built by PWD (Roads) for a total amount of Rs 90.27 crore would greatly facilitate vehicular traffic movement in the area while eliminating the need to wait at the railway crossing.

Saying that it was a long standing demand of Rangapara’s local people as the railway crossing caused a lot of inconvenience, the chief minister stated that earlier medical patients had to wait for a long time at the crossing. The state government is undertaking a plethora of development activities at Rangapara such as hospital construction, setting up high schools at tea gardens, starting science stream at Rangapara College etc which will be completed within due time. Efforts are being made to complete the flyover at Mission Chariali in Tezpur, he informed.

Later, the chief minister also inaugurated dredging work of River Jiyabharali at Bokagaon, Balipara in Sonitpur.

Stating that each year, the river bed is getting shallow as huge quantities of silts are deposited, the chief minister said that the loss in depth of river bed has resulted in the lessening of the water carrying capacity & flooding by Jiyabharali on both the banks. To mitigate this problem, the Water Resource Department is carrying out dredging on a 20 km stretch of the river which will de-silt & restore river depth, he said.

“The state government is endeavouring for a flood free Assam & success of dredging in Jiyabharali on pilot basis would pave the way for more such initiatives on Kundil, Jiyadhal and Aai rivers as an effective flood control measure,” he informed.

The chief minister also stated that the Water Resource Department is taking steps to build 1,000 kms of concrete embankments. Rs 1,500 crore has been allotted to the department for flood management & World Bank and ADB funded projects are also going on various rivers, he said.

At the programme the chief minister also handed over cheques of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the victims of recent truck accident on Kolia Bhomora Bridge over Brahmaputra River.

Water Resource minister Pijush Hazarika, MP Pallab Lochan Das, MLAs Padma Hazarika, Prithiraj Rabha, Krishna Kamal Tanti, Ganesh Limbu, Prashanta Phukan and Pramod Borthakur were also present at the programme among others.

Earlier, Dr. Sarma inaugurated the Inspection Bungalow at Rangapara in Sonitpur built under SOPD-G for the year 2018-19. Constructed with an expenditure of Rs 1.50 crore, the double storied building contains 5 double bedrooms, a conference room etc. He hoped that the IB would greatly boost tourism in and around Rangapara.

Moreover, as part of the initiative to build toilets at ‘challan’ areas of tea gardens in Rangapara, the chief minister dedicated the first such toilet to the tea garden population at Naharani Tea Estate.

The chief minister also paid a visit to the residence of Late Naren Chandra Das at Balipara Udmari Gaon and offered tributes to the former Assam Rifles jawan. Late Das had rendered exemplary service in safely escorting His Holiness Dalai Lama in 1959 during the tumultuous period of Indo-China conflict.