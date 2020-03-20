We have inherent strength to fight COVID-19 for three months: Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 20: While admitting that the coronavirus outbreak will have an adverse impact on the state’s economy, the state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Assam has inherent strength to fight COVID-19 for next three months without having any major economic impact.

“The economy has inherence strength to resist downslide for at least one, two or three months. As a finance minister of the state I can say that we have inherent strength to fight corona upto three months without major economic impact.” Sarma said addressing a press conference here.

“If it is prolonged, you don’t have treatment, vaccine, then probably economy will overtake that concern will overtake,” Sarma said.

“But it goes beyond three months and for an indefinite period, then you never know,” Sarma said.

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 223 on Friday after 50 more people were infected with the fast-spreading virus in various parts of the country, according to a bulletin of the health department here.

Stating that there is no positive coronavirus case in the state so far, the minister informed that the state government has cancelled all types of examination till March 31 and directed that, 50 percent government employees would work from home as a preventive measure to check spread of the virus.

“We have cancelled all types of examination in the state till March 31. Apart from it, we have also decided that, from March 21, 50 percent employees of the government departments will work from home. 50 percent employees of the government departments will attend office and remaining 50 percent will work from home. This rotational system will be continued till March 31,” he said.

“But the employees of the essential services including health, fire brigade, police etc will have to continue their duty regularly. There will be no leave for the employees of health department including minister,” Sarma said.

There will be no leave for health department officials including the health minister, he added.

The state government has decided to provide US $ 2,000 to each person from Assam who travelled abroad in last 30 days and stuck in the foreign countries because of the Centre’s decision that no incoming aircraft will be allowed.

“So many students from Assam have now been stuck in various countries. We will transfer US $ 2,000 to each of them. For that the government has opened a separate e-mail id. Our people are working day and night and we will do everything at our command to see that coronavirus doesn’t spread in our state,” he said.

The minister said that the state government has also decided to close down all crowded areas in the state in next 48 hours to stop mass gathering.

“We are conducting screening process at all airports, railway stations, land ports and other places. From March 22, we will start hand stamping process at airports, railway stations and other places for the people who will come to the state from outside. No standing person will be in buses, trains,” he said.

Sarma also said that the Pradesh BJP has announced that the people of the state should cooperate with the appeal made by the Prime Minister for Janata curfew on March 22.

“I think the announcement has already created a big awareness and it will be followed in Assam in letter and spirit,” he said.

Around 79,000 people have been screened at all the airports, railway stations and other places in the state including 16,508 passengers at airports, he said and added that a total of 1,003 people are under home quarantine and 164 people have completed 28 days period.

41 people are in isolation wards in various government run hospitals in the state, he said.

A total of 57 samples have been tested and all are found negative, he also said.

“Shops, big or small who want to operate business will have to provide soap and water or sanitizer. Health inspectors will keep a check of these protective measures taken up by the shop owners,” he said.

“Govt will closely monitor crowded markets in Guwahati and other places. Gathering in shopping malls will depend on the size of the malls. GMC will take a call on this. All government offices in Assam will ensure that there are proper facilities for sanitizing. Departments can make their own purchases without any tender,” he said.

“No standing passengers will be allowed to travel in city buses or private buses. Transport department officials will be on duty and will seize such buses,” the minister added.