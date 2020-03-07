We have put ourselves in trouble with Rs 70 crore loan: Cong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 7: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) vice president Ratan Engti Saturday criticised the council authorities for its move to take loan to the tune of Rs 70 crore from HUDCO for three infrastructure development projects in Karbi Anglong and said the BJP has been running a big syndicate in the council instead of augmenting revenue sources.

In his budget for 2020-21, chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang said the HUDCO has agreed to sanction loan of Rs 8.79 crore for construction of multi level car parking, Rs 17.25 crore for multi-storied commercial complex and Rs 22.08 crore for a guest house in Diphu.

“The state government is the guarantor of the loans. The repayment will be done by the state government, the council has not bore any burden for it,” Ronghang said in his budget speech.

“The KAAC is going to avail Rs 70 crore loan from HUDCO. Taking loan is not a big deal, but from where the repayment will come from,” Engti questioned addressing a press conference here.

“Before we use to get grant-in-aid from the state government, we use to give salary (of the employees and bear all other expenses. From 1951, the revenue the council collects used for payment of salaries to the MACs and development schemes. But this budget has not priority to revenue collection and instead concentrating on running syndicates,” Engti said.

“The only reason for this is that the incumbent is inefficient. We will be unable to pay back the loan and the state government will pretend as if it is helping us. But what we have done is that, we have put ourselves in trouble and the state government will pretend to give us a lot of assistance,” Engti said.

“There is the coal syndicate, I myself have recently toured Deithor and Chowkihola. Near Nambar bridge there is massive illegal coal mining. I have photographic evidence collected by myself,” he said.

“There is also the sand mafia. If importance is given to such activities then from where will the revenue come? We want that these syndicates be shut down, increase revenue collection and let the council be run smoothly,” he said.

“In case of e-tendering we have heard that it will be done by the state government in case of entrusted subjects. There is no problem in e-tendering, but it should be done under the council,” he said.

“It is also that the job vacancy and interview will all be done from there by the state government. The KAAC is the oldest council, but what is happening is that on the surface it is being shown as if powers are being given to the council, but more are being taken away from behind,” he also said.

“The talk of (land) pattas to be given online is good if the council is doing it by itself. It is well and good. Many of the poor have to spend months and years for getting a patta and their work is not done here. How can the poor afford it, they cannot come year after year. I myself have not got a patta for a plot of 5 bighas of land which I applied in February last year, it’s been a year now. If this is the situation for us, imagine about the villagers,” he said.

“It also appears that the tax collected by the municipal boards will have to be deposited with the state, if this true then this is not good. The taxes collected here should not be deposited with the state, we are against it, this cannot be accepted,” he added.