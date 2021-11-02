We want schools to remain open: Pegu

Online mutual transfer for teachers soon

HT Correspondent

Abhayapuri, Nov 1: The Assam Education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Monday said that the Education department is in favour of continuing the physical classes at the educational institutions of the state.

While talking to the reporters at Tulungia in Bongaigaon district, Ranoj Pegu said, “We have already suffered a significant amount of loss. So, we want to open educational institutions.”

He said that the Education department cannot alone take decisions on shutting down the schools and colleges due to Covid-19 infection. Such decisions would be made based on the suggestions of the departments of Health, Disaster Management as well as ICMR.

He also stated that the Teacher Eligibility test (TET) for Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) was conducted smoothly on Sunday.

“Government will take strict action against those candidates who submitted forged documents,” the Education minister added.

Day before the cabinet meeting in Bongaigaon, Pegu attended multiple programmes in the district.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated the Science stream at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya, Tulungia.

The minister also visited Abhayapuri College and assured the college fraternity for overall development of the educational institution.

Pegu also informed that the Education department will start the online mutual transfer process soon.

While talking to media persons at Abhayapuri, Pegu said, “The portal will be active in a day or two.”

It may be noted that teachers in the state have been demanding to launch the online mutual transfer portal as soon as possible to end their inconveniences.