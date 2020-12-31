We will fight 2021 polls jointly with BJP: Atul Bora

‘AGP will remain the pillar of regionalism in Assam’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 30: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will continue its alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly elections, AGP president and state agriculture minister Atul Bora hinted here on Wednesday.

In an interaction programme with media persons on Wednesday, Bora said the AGP was constituted by the people of Assam after six-year-long Assam agitation only for detection and deportation of foreign nationals from the state.

“But we had limitations. IMDT Act was the main hurdle. Our leaders failed to reach out to the people. Now we are trying to reach out to the people, we are telling them the truth. We have organised mass programmes since October which yielded positive results,” Bora said.

“The Assamese people have been suffering for long. Infiltration is a threat to the identity of the indigenous people. We want Clause 6, which is the soul of the Assam Accord, to be implemented,” he explained.

The AGP was formally launched in October 1985 in Golaghat district. Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, the party’s first president, was elected as the youngest chief minister of the state in 1985. The AGP has formed the government twice — from 1985 to 1990 and from 1996 to 2001.

About the prospect of new regional parties ahead of the elections, Bora maintained that the AGP will remain “the pillar of regionalism in Assam”.

Stating that the “swadesh, swadhikar and swabhiman” is the motto of the regional party, AGP will remain as the pillar of regionalism in Assam. We believe in regionalism and we are a secular party,” he said.

“Earlier AGP was projected as a party of Assamese speaking people. But we were able to change the idea,” Bora also said.

“I hope that we as a strong party should face the 2021 elections. Since the middle of the national lockdown, we have begun preparing for the coming polls. We were pretty weak in the social media aspect compared to some other parties but we have begun addressing that now,” Bora said.

“Before we contested the 2016 assembly polls, the number of youth associated with our party was negligible. Under our leadership, for the first time in the party’s history, we started a youth wing, the Chattra Parishad. It has been successful to a large extent to attract young voters to AGP. I can’t give you an exact figure at the moment but our youth membership has shot up quite a bit,” he said.

“Many people, including former Sahitya Sabha president Paramananda Rajbongshi and singer Kalpana Patowary joined us. Many more to follow,” Bora said.

“Before the 2016 elections, the party was not in a good position. In the 2014 parliamentary elections, we failed to grab even one of the state’s 14 seats. This was even thought the party was in power for two terms. The people of Assam denied us even the position of the main opposition party at the assembly. There are many reasons for voters going away from us, we have dwelt on those points at length from time to time, have done self-introspection, have tried to embark on a new path; many experiments have also been tried out,” he also said

“In the run-up to the 2016 elections, we joined hands with the BJP. It was also because the party had an earlier alliance with BJP during the presidentship of former chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta. In the 2016 polls, we contested 24 seats as per a seat sharing arrangement with the BJP and won 14 of them, and thereby became a part of the BJP-led coalition government,” he added.