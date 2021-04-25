Web series ‘Fisaa’ challenges conventional Assamese content

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 24: Reeldrama’s latest release, ‘Fisaa’, has managed to challenge the stereotypical content making in the web genre with its unique and engaging murder investigation plot. Starring actors Barsha Rani Bishaya, Prasenjit Bora and Rajiv Goswami, Sankalpajit Hazarika’s ‘Fisaa’ has initiated a dialogue amid viewers and critics alike for being a game-changer in the Assamese web industry.

Notably, ‘Fisaa’ depicts the investigation of murder of a renowned social activist. The storyline unfolds various strings of events that led to the murder of the person. While it looked like an ‘open and shut case’ in the beginning, the show depicts how ACP Crime Branch Ranjan investigates the peculiar murder which revolves around uncovering a sinister conspiracy and an aspect of psychological influence brought through the existence of ‘fish’. Directed by Sankalpajit Hazarika, ‘Fisaa’ unravels the murder mystery in 8 episodes streaming exclusively on Reeldrama.

“Fisaa shows the murder investigation of a social activist which at first looked like an ‘open and shut case’. With time, the story develops and unravels strings of rackets, syndicates and gangsters. The screenplay was a result of multiple discussion sessions with the Reeldrama creative team. We put in our best efforts towards presenting a sensible series with relatable actual life complications,” said director Sankalpajit Hazarika.