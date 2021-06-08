 Webinar on Baghjan blowout held 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 7: The department of environmental biology and wildlife sciences (EBWS), Cotton University hosted a virtual public talk on the Baghjan blowout to observe the World Environment Day, 2021 on June 5.

The talk titled ‘Ecology and Economy: Lessons learnt from Baghjan Blowout’ was delivered by MK Yadava, IFS, additional principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife) and chief wildlife warden, department of environment and forest, Assam.

Dr Leena Borah, head of the department gave the introductory speech highlighting the importance of such a celebration. Professor Bhabesh Chandra Goswami, vice-chancellor of Cotton University in his inaugural speech highlighted the key issues of overconsumption of resources by people, citing the present scenario of the pandemic and historical perspective of Indian civilisation on the environment. He highlighted that awareness is the way ahead and urged people to plant trees and take care of the saplings planted on Environment Day.

The keynote speaker, MK Yadava gave a concise presentation on the whole incident citing the one-man enquiry committee report of the Baghjan blowout submitted to the state government.